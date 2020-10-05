Backstage News On How WWE Currently Feels About Damian Priest

Damian Priest successfully defended the North American title against Johnny Gargano at NXT Takeover 31. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed Priest’s push:

“They see Priest as someone with a lot of potential, and Gargano was a setup guy to get him there. The match was exactly what it was designed to be. Gargano made him look good and put him over in the end. Priest has something. He’s got the voice and everything.”