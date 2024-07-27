Backstage News On If Drew McIntyre Has Heat With WWE Following Social Media Post

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE star Drew McIntyre was in the headlines yet again after he shared a photo of himself with AEW TNT Champion “The Scapegoat” Jack Perry in an attempt to troll his SummerSlam opponent and fellow WWE star CM Punk. Punk and Perry had an incident at All In London back in 2023, one which cost Punk his job in AEW. McIntyre has since deleted his post on social media.

According to WRKD Wrestling, McIntyre and Punk are working closely together to plan out their feud as well as to make sure their feud plays out according to plan and all references in order to make that happen including those from AEW have been given the green light by CM Punk ahead of time.

There is no word yet as to why McIntyre deleted the photo since it was pre-approved, but updates will be provided once it becomes available.

McIntyre and Punk are set to face each other in a singles match at WWE SummerSlam.