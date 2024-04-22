Backstage News On Jeff Hardy’s AEW Status

It is possible that Jeff Hardy is on his way out of All Elite Wrestling soon, should he decide to leave the company.

Jeff’s brother, Matt Hardy, left AEW last month after his contract expired. He was unable to sign with anyone because it was extended a few weeks after WrestleMania weekend. Matt returned to TNA Wrestling on Saturday night.

It was originally reported when Jeff joined AEW that the brothers’ deals were matched up. The two deals are still believed to be quite similar.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that, while it was initially believed that AEW had extended Jeff’s contract into next year due to time missed, this was not the case as of March. Instead, it comes up in the spring.

It should be noted that AEW reserves the right to extend the time on the deal at any time due to previous missed time.

Jeff hasn’t wrestled since being injured in a No DQ match against Sammy Guevara on Valentine’s Day.