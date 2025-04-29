Backstage Latest On Liv Morgan’s Major Film Role

WWE star Liv Morgan is reportedly stepping into the spotlight outside the ring, securing what is being described as a significant dramatic film role. According to a report from PWInsiderElite.com, an official announcement regarding the project is expected sometime next week.

Morgan appeared to hint at the news during the April 28th episode of WWE Raw, where she mentioned needing time off—further fueling speculation about her growing presence in Hollywood.

Sources close to the project emphasized the magnitude of the opportunity, with one contact calling it “one of the most impressive ‘gets’ imaginable.” The film is not a superhero feature—ruling out rumors of Avengers: Doomsday—but instead is described as a prestige dramatic role. The project has drawn internal comparisons to Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Raid, and Anora, the recent Palme d’Or winner at Cannes.

If the film performs as expected, it could cement Morgan as Hollywood’s next breakout star. The cast and crew reportedly include high-profile talent, adding to the project’s critical and commercial buzz.

Despite the scale of the opportunity, WWE fans may not have to worry about a long-term absence. Morgan, now represented by Paradigm Talent Agency (which also manages CM Punk and Drew McIntyre), is working closely with WWE and the film studio to coordinate her schedule. The plan reportedly aims to mirror CM Punk’s 2023 balance between acting and wrestling, maintaining storyline continuity while pursuing outside projects.

This approach highlights a modern shift in WWE’s handling of crossover talent—far from the days when stars like Roddy Piper had to step away completely to shoot movies like They Live. WWE, Paradigm, and the studio are said to be fully aligned in supporting Morgan’s dual-track success.

Additionally, PWInsider noted that Drew McIntyre may be the next WWE star to make a leap into film or television. Already the new face of Project Rock, McIntyre is rumored to be lined up for a major role, continuing Paradigm’s momentum in bridging WWE and Hollywood.

