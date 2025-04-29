CM Punk Skipped The Party Scene After WrestleMania 41

Following his intense performance at WrestleMania 41, CM Punk opened up about how he comes down from the adrenaline rush of performing on the grandest stage of them all. In a new interview with Deadline.com, the former WWE Champion shared insight into his post-show routine and introverted nature.

When asked how he unwinds after an event like WrestleMania, Punk didn’t hold back in expressing how different his off-camera energy is from his in-ring persona:

“I’m 100% an introvert, and I think a lot of my fellow entertainers are too. Everyone’s always shocked, or they tell me that I’m not [an introvert], but I know me. For every hour I spend with people, I need two hours by myself. So when you’re having this intimate moment with 61,000 people, I live for those moments, but I need to balance and decompress afterward.”

Rather than hitting the town after the show, Punk described a more relaxed and private celebration with his closest friends:

“That’s why when I get invited to cool spots to eat and stuff like that, honestly, that’s the last thing you want to do after that. I went back to my hotel with four or five friends, and we ordered everything on the room service menu and just sat around the table and bullshit like family. That’s how I decompress from all that adrenaline.”

Punk’s candid comments offer a rare glimpse behind the curtain into how one of wrestling’s most outspoken stars handles the calm after the storm.

