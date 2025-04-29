Backstage Reaction To Zelina Vega’s Title Win On SmackDown

Zelina Vega’s victory over Chelsea Green to capture the WWE Women’s United States Championship on last Friday’s episode of SmackDown reportedly caught many within WWE by surprise.

According to PWInsiderElite.com, the planned title change was kept closely guarded ahead of time. The majority of talent backstage were said to be unaware that a title switch was happening until the referee counted the three and confirmed Vega’s win.

The report describes the moment as a genuine surprise to several WWE personnel who were watching from the backstage area.

Vega’s victory marked her first singles championship win in WWE, ending Green’s 131-day reign as the inaugural Women’s U.S. Champion. Despite attempted interference from Piper Niven and Alba Fyre, the referee ejected Green’s allies, leading to Vega hitting a decisive Code Red for the pinfall.

