WWE NXT Results – April 29, 2025

Location: WWE Performance Center – Winter Park, FL

Commentary: Vic Joseph, Booker T & Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Joe Hendry Calls Out Trick Williams; Ambushed by DarkState

Joe Hendry returned to NXT with fire, reflecting on a massive week that saw him face Randy Orton at WrestleMania and defend the TNA World Title at Rebellion. He called out Trick Williams for attacking him from behind and accused him of losing his way. Hendry tried to summon Trick to the ring—but instead, DarkState emerged and attacked him, finishing the segment with a vicious Assisted Pop-Up Powerbomb.

Backstage: Jordynne Grace Joins Forces with IYO SKY

AVA welcomed back IYO SKY. Moments later, Jordynne Grace appeared and made it clear she’s willing to stand beside SKY to earn her shot at the NXT Women’s Title. The duo is now aligned and ready to compete.

Ricky Saints (c) vs. Lexis King – NXT North American Championship Match

King attacked Saints before the bell, controlling early with heavy strikes and a Swanton Bomb. Saints rallied with an Overhead Belly-to-Belly Suplex, a Tornado DDT, and ultimately put King away with the Roshambo to retain the title.

Winner: Ricky Saints (Still NXT North American Champion)

Shawn Spears Motivates The Culling

Spears delivered a fiery message to his group, reminding them that failure isn’t final unless they accept it. He urged Izzi Dame to stand out and Brooks & Niko to find their chemistry ahead of their tag clash with Hank & Tank.

Tony D’Angelo vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo – Family Betrayal

Tony D gave a passionate promo about Stacks’ betrayal at Stand & Deliver, expressing disbelief and sadness. Stacks responded on the tron, accusing Tony of weakness and claiming he’s no longer fit to lead. Tensions boiled as Tony fought off security and challenged Stacks to face him like a real DON.

Sol Ruca vs. Karmen Petrovic (w/ Ashante THEE Adonis)

Karmen showed aggression throughout, but Sol Ruca’s resilience and athleticism turned the tide. After escaping multiple close calls, Ruca delivered the Sol Snatcher for the win. Post-match, Ashante berated Karmen—only to be knocked out with a Roundhouse Kick.

Winner: Sol Ruca

Backstage: Giulia & Roxanne Perez On The Same Page?

Roxanne admitted she was skeptical of Giulia at first, especially after losing her title to her—but now sees her as a valuable ally. Giulia returned the respect, suggesting the two could be unstoppable together.

Meta Four Disbands

Backstage, Lash Legend told Noam Dar it was time for Meta Four to go their separate ways. She praised Oro Mensah and said she’s moving forward solo. The group ended with a tearful hug and mutual respect.

25-Man No. 1 Contender’s Battle Royal Announced

Next week’s NXT will feature a 25-man Battle Royal to decide who challenges Oba Femi for the NXT Championship at NXT Battleground. Names announced include Trick Williams, Ridge Holland, Sean Legacy, Wes Lee, Ethan Page, The Culling, and even talent from RAW, SmackDown, EVOLVE, and TNA.

Trick Williams & AVA Promo Exchange

Trick came out firing shots at Joe Hendry, calling himself the biggest star in both NXT and TNA. He plugged his Hollywood debut on All-American and demanded another shot at the NXT Title. AVA denied his shortcut and informed him he’ll have to win next week’s Battle Royal to earn that opportunity.

Oba Femi Interviewed; Interrupted by The Undertaker

Backstage, Oba Femi addressed Trick Williams’ antics, promising to remain champion regardless. The segment took a turn when The Undertaker confronted him, warning that his yard will soon be tested by new threats from LFG, who appeared behind Oba. He accepted the challenge with confidence.

Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger (c) – NXT Tag Team Championship Match

Briggs and Inamura pushed the champions to the limit with power and teamwork. Despite a flurry of double-team offense, miscommunication late in the match opened the door for Hank & Tank to land their Running Headbutt/Powerslam Combo, retaining their titles in a hard-fought bout.

Winners: Hank Walker & Tank Ledger (Still NXT Tag Team Champions)

Backstage: Tensions in No Quarter Catch Crew

Tavion Heights confronted Myles Borne for teaming with Je’Von Evans behind Charlie Dempsey’s back. Myles pushed back, saying he’s done following orders—NQCC is on the verge of breaking.

DarkState gloats about laying out Joe Hendry.

Chase University reopens with an irate Mr. Chase berating tardy students.

Kelani Jordan mocks Sol Ruca’s defense strategy. Zaria steps in and challenges Kelani for next week.

Hank & Tank offer to support Joe Hendry, saying they believe.

IYO SKY & Jordynne Grace vs. Roxanne Perez & Giulia

An intense tag team showdown closed the show. SKY and Grace controlled much of the early going, but Giulia and Perez found a rhythm mid-match. As chaos erupted down the stretch, SKY hit a Shotei on Perez followed by the Over The Moonsault to seal the win.

Post-match: AVA announced that next week, Giulia vs. Jordynne Grace will take place—and the winner faces Stephanie Vaquer for the NXT Women’s Championship at Battleground.

Winners: IYO SKY & Jordynne Grace