Backstage News on Jon Moxley’s Contract Extension With AEW

As previously stated, AEW has announced that World Champion Jon Moxley has signed a five-year contract extension. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided additional information about Moxley’s new deal in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Moxley’s contract, which he signed in May of this year, was apparently extended due to the time he spent in treatment. The agreement was kept secret until it expired in mid-July 2022, but Moxley had verbally agreed to financial terms. According to Meltzer, Moxley could have probably gotten in excess of $4.5 million annually from WWE,” but he isn’t interested in returning.

Meltzer pointed out that Moxley’s contract deal was signed prior to his AEW world title tournament victory on September 21st. The original plan was for Moxley to take a break after All Out and declare that he had signed a new deal during the October 18th edition of Dynamite in Cincinnati, OH.

Regarding why the announcement was made sooner, Meltzer said, “One is that they wanted it out that he had signed the five-year deal prior to his dropping the GCW title to Nick Gage on 10/8 in Atlantic City. In addition, with AEW having negative news due to the situation with Sammy Guevara and Andrade, that day made sense to make what would come across as a positive announcement for the company.”