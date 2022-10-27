Backstage News on Josh Woods Signing Full-Time AEW Contract

Josh Woods has reportedly signed a full-time contract with AEW.

According to a new Fightful Select report, Woods recently signed a multi-year, full-time contract. He had a tiered contract, but he is no longer a free agent.

Woods’ contract is said to be for three years, but there’s no word on when the deal officially began or if there are any option years.

This week, Woods was finally added to the official AEW roster page.

From late summer 2014 to late July 2016, Woods was signed to a WWE NXT contract. He then worked for ROH from late October 2016 until the company went on hiatus in late 2021. He won the ROH Pure Title from Jonathan Gresham at Death Before Dishonor XVIII in September 2021, but lost it to former champion Wheeler Yuta at ROH Supercard of Honor XV this past April, the first ROH event under new owner Tony Khan.

Woods made his AEW debut on the December 14, 2021 episode of Dark, losing to Shawn Spears. Woods, now known as The Varsity Athletes and managed by Mark Sterling, began working with Tony Nese this past August with a win over Damien Chambers and Dean Alexander on Elevation. They have won 9 of their 12 bouts together since that first match. Woods and Nese last competed on Rampage on October 21, losing to AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed. Woods has appeared in five Rampage episodes, but has yet to make his Dynamite debut as of this writing.