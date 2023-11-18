Backstage News On Julia Hart’s Recent Push In AEW

Fightful Select reports that House of Black member has been getting a huge reaction from the AEW fans as of late and those reactions have not gone unnoticed by the company as they have made it a point to give her a huge push.

It was also mentioned on the report that some plans were altered for Hart. It is not specified as to how much they were altered or if those plans changed drastically from what is currently happening on television, but those changes had nothing to do with Skye Blue or Willow Nightingale.

Hart will be facing AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander for the AEW TBS Championship at Full Gear.