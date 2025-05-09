AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 5/7/2025

WrestleNomics reports that Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite on TBS drew an average of 629,000 viewers and rated 0.16 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is unchanged from last week’s 629,000 viewers and from last week’s rating of 0.16 in the 18——to 49-year-old key demo.

The show was headlined by The Opps’ AEW World Trios Champion Samoa Joe taking on The Death Riders’ Claudio Castagnoli in a Singles Match.