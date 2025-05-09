The Righteous Confirm AEW/ROH Departure In Cryptic Video

PWMania.com previously reported that The Righteous, consisting of Vincent and Dutch, had left AEW and ROH earlier this week.

The Righteous recently posted a video on Twitter (X) in which they appeared to confirm their departures from the company.

In the video, Vincent stated, “You all expect to hear from us when you’re not listening. We are in control now. Everyone is entranced by the puppet, but no one truly notices The Righteous pulling the strings.”

Dutch added, “This system has silenced a generation of fools!”

Vincent continued, “So if you want to spit in our faces or smack us in the mouth, what did you expect us to do while we’re in control?”

The caption of the video reads, “It’s TIME… Everyone digs The Righteous. Do you get what I’m saying? ⏳”