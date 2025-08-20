ROH Spoilers For Tonight (8/20/2025): Glasgow, Scotland

ROH have finished taping matches for ROH On Honor Club from Glasgow, Scotland.

Featured below are complete spoilers:

* Trish Adora vs Alexis Falcon – Winner: Trish Adora

* Jon Cruz and Bret Levi vs Scotty and Keegan Garland – Winners: Scotty and Keegan Garland

* Lance Archer vs Two men whose names are not given – Winner: Lance Archer

* Grado shows up after Lance starts a post match beat down that also has him beating down security. He gets a low bridge on Archer and beats down Rocky Romero.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)