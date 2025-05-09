Scott D’Amore On Fans Wanting Him To Join AEW: “I’m Enjoying What I’m Doing Now”

Former TNA Wrestling President Scott D’Amore recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he discussed various topics, including the fans’ interest in seeing him join AEW in the future. During the interview, D’Amore expressed his appreciation for Tony Khan but emphasized that he is happy with what he is currently doing.

D’Amore said, “I’m kind of enjoying what I’m doing now. I’m always looking into options and opportunities. You know how Gilligan’s Island was a ‘three-hour tour,’ well, I was on a ‘three-day trip.’ It was three days of going to Nashville [assisting Jeff Jarrett], and it turned into 7-plus years or whatever. I’m not sitting here jumping…I love having a little more free time. Always open to looking at opportunities but truthfully, Tony Khan, great guy, appreciate everything he’s done…and he already has so many great people around him… There’s no lack of great wrestling minds there.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.