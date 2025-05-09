Backstage Speculation On Possible Match For AEW Grand Slam: Mexico

Dave Meltzer reported on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that a major match is planned for the AEW and CMLL crossover event, Grand Slam: Mexico. The match will feature Will Ospreay alongside the reigning AEW International Champion, Kenny Omega.

Meltzer clarified that while Omega and Ospreay will be involved in the event, they are not expected to face each other directly. Instead, a significant match that includes both stars is anticipated, as they are the top attractions, and fans at Arena Mexico are eager to see.

Meltzer stated, “The expectation is that there’s going to be a big match involving Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega, not against each other, but on that show because those are the two guys that I think the fans at Arena Mexico are looking forward to seeing the most.”

AEW has yet to announce specific matches for Omega and Ospreay for Grand Slam: Mexico. However, both stars are featured in promotional materials for the upcoming event.

AEW Grand Slam: Mexico is scheduled for Wednesday, June 18, at Arena Mexico in Mexico City. It will air live on TBS at 8:00 PM EST as a special episode of Dynamite, with a simulcast on Max.