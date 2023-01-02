Backstage News on Karl Anderson, WWE and NJPW Working Together

This Wednesday at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Karl Anderson will defend the NEVER Openweight Title against Tama Tonga. Despite having scheduled dates with NJPW, Anderson and Luke Gallows returned to WWE several months ago. Anderson has been allowed to make commitments to NJPW despite being under contract with them.

Rocky Romero told Fightful Select in an upcoming interview that the entire WWE-NJPW-Anderson situation was tense and stressful.

Anderson truly believed in and planned to work for Wrestle Kingdom from the moment he signed with WWE. Anderson was grateful to WWE for allowing it to happen and believes everyone’s intentions were good.

According to Romero, he has not learned what WWE has requested in exchange for Anderson’s permission to work for Wrestle Kingdom while under contract with them.

He believes that if WWE wanted to honor Antonio Inoki, NJPW would most likely oblige. When asked if WWE would continue to work with NJPW, he stated that anything is possible, but AEW has been a great partner.