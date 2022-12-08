Backstage News on Miro Not Wrestling Since AEW All Out

Miro hasn’t wrestled in AEW since the September 4th, 2022 All Out PPV. Fightful Select made the following observations about his absence from AEW television:

“After inquiring with All Elite Wrestling sources, it was reiterated to us that Miro is and has been completely healthy, and wanting to actively compete. However, we’re told that creative simply hasn’t been presented for him.”

Miro is reportedly eager to return to the ring, and there were apparently plans to have creative conversations that have yet to take place. Miro’s wife, CJ Perry (Lana), stated in October about how he was booked:

“Tony Khan, he has his favorites, and he’s going to push the favorites just like Vince would push his favorites, just like Hunter [Triple H]’s going to push his people.”