Backstage News On MJF and AEW, Planned Meeting Between MJF and Tony Khan

According to reports, AEW President Tony Khan and MJF will meet this week.

As PWMania.com previously reported, MJF’s involvement in AEW Double Or Nothing was in jeopardy this weekend when he missed Saturday’s Fan Fest due to ongoing concerns with Khan. MJF and Wardlow ended up starting the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event, in a match in which Wardlow dominated against his former teammate to win. After the contest, MJF was stretchered away.

Following the conclusion of Double Or Nothing, it was reported that MJF arrived at the T-Mobile Arena soon before the match on Sunday and left immediately afterward. MJF is also scheduled to miss the next few AEW TV tapings, if not more, according to reports. According to Fightful, MJF has a lot to think about in terms of the future.

MJF has not yet returned home from Las Vegas, and a sitdown meeting between him and Khan is planned, Fightful Select reports.

There’s still no word on whether or not this whole thing is a work. According to multiple sources, the story did not begin as a work, but it remains to be seen if it has evolved into one.

Those working Saturday’s Fan Fest were not advised ahead of time that MJF would not be attending, and some talents stayed to make up the difference who were also unaware of the situation. Fans who paid $100 for their MJF meet and greet and photo op were reportedly given refunds.

AEW has made overtures to MJF regarding contract negotiations, which have been disregarded for weeks. MJF, on the other hand, warned a number of individuals backstage that he expected the problem to boil over and be discussed during Double Or Nothing Week.

AEW’s contract with MJF will expire on January 1, 2024. He has stated that he will wrestle wherever the money is when the time comes, and many sources have revealed that WWE is interested in him. While Khan and MJF have been battling for a few months, they once had a good friendship. Khan is said to have told other stars that he’d be willing to pay MJF like a top talent since their heated argument in late March.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.