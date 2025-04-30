Backstage News On Plans For Seth Rollins’ Faction With Paul Heyman And Bron Breakker

Top WWE star Seth Rollins has formed a new alliance with WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker.

This development occurred at WrestleMania 41 when Heyman turned on CM Punk and Roman Reigns to join forces with Rollins. Breakker then joined the group on the RAW following the event.

According to Fightful Select, fans have been comparing this new faction to Evolution and The Dangerous Alliance; however, this is not an intended comparison. One source mentioned that the group aims to set a standard for future factions rather than be compared to existing ones.

The same source indicated that as of WrestleMania weekend, there were no plans to add any additional members to the group. While this could change, the internal plan at that time was for the faction to consist solely of the three of them.