Backstage News On Plans For The Rock As A Heel Heading Into WWE WrestleMania 40

The Rock will not only go full heel in his latest WWE run, but he will also draw inspiration from one of his previous personas.

The heel turn was highlighted last week at the WrestleMania Kickoff press conference, when Cody Rhodes announced he would challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 40.

Instead, WWE was expected to announce The Rock vs. Reigns at the event, with Rhodes challenging World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Rock previously mocked Rhodes fans as “Cody Crybabies.”

WrestleVotes reported today that, “Sources suggest that The Rock is expected to fully embrace his heel turn, drawing inspiration from his past ‘Hollywood’ Rock persona. Additionally, I’m told to anticipate the release of Rock branded ‘Cody Crybabies’ merchandise. The story is just beginning…”

When The Rock defeated Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam in 2002, he embraced the fans who had turned against him before going on to film movies when he returned the following year. During his feud with Hulk Hogan, he changed his character and introduced fans to “Hollywood Rock”. He also had the gimmick for a feud and eventual match with Steve Austin at WrestleMania 19, as well as the Backlash 2003 match with Goldberg.