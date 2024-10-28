Backstage News On Plans For WWE Hall Of Famer Being Featured On NXT Going Forward

WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley (Bully Ray) and WWE NXT star Ridge Holland had a face-to-face and verbal confrontation at the Countdown to NXT Halloween Havoc pre-show on Sunday night, while Ray and Dave LaGreca were discussing some of the matches set to take place later on the show. Ray also appeared at the end of the NXT Halloween Havoc PLE immediately following the main event to fend off Holland and Ethan Page attacking Trick Williams.

PWInsider.com reports that one WWE source has indicated the company has plans in place to feature Ray on NXT going forward and one idea is for Ray and Williams to team up and face Holland and Page in tag team action during the WWE NXT episode from the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Wednesday, November 6.