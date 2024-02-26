Backstage News On Raquel Rodriguez Nearly Missing WWE Elimination Chamber

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE star Raquel Rodriguez revealed that her MSAC (Mast Cell Activation Syndrome) was flaring up prior to last Saturday’s Elimination Chamber: Perth Event.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Rodriguez’s status for the Elimination Chamber was a touch-and-go type of situation at one point due to her MSAC, and as a result, the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion missed the practice match.

Saturday’s PLE opened up with the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match, which saw “The Man” Becky Lynch come out on top to earn the right to challenge Women’s World Champion “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley for her championship at WrestleMania XL.