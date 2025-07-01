Vince McMahon & WWE Seek To Block Document Requests In Janel Grant Lawsuit

Vince McMahon and WWE are pushing back against attempts by Janel Grant’s legal team to obtain new documents in her ongoing lawsuit, according to a new report from Post Wrestling.

On Monday, legal counsel for both McMahon and WWE filed formal opposition to Grant’s recent motion requesting discovery materials ahead of arbitration proceedings. The defendants argued that Grant is not entitled to pre-arbitration discovery and accused her legal team of launching an “improper fishing expedition” for unrelated materials.

McMahon’s legal team claimed that Grant has failed to meet the necessary legal threshold for obtaining discovery before arbitration, asserting that the request is overly broad and not supported by the facts of the case. WWE’s attorneys supported this position, stating in their own filing that Grant’s discovery motion is a “transparent attempt to circumvent the Court’s stay order” and to initiate full discovery proceedings before the court rules on WWE and McMahon’s motions to compel arbitration.

The documents Grant’s legal team is seeking include emails between Vince and Linda McMahon, WWE board materials, and drafts of the non-disclosure agreement (NDA) at the center of the suit. Grant contends she signed the NDA under “extreme state of duress and coercion.”

In response, WWE stated that Grant has “failed to present any allegations, let alone ‘reliable evidence’” to support claims that she was coerced or defrauded into agreeing to arbitration.

The case, which centers on allegations of sexual misconduct, coercion, and corporate cover-up, continues to develop as both sides prepare for further legal action. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on this high-profile lawsuit.