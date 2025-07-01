Backstage News On Internal Favorite For Evolution 2 Battle Royal

A new report has revealed potential creative direction for the women’s division heading into the summer, and it appears Stephanie Vaquer may be at the center of WWE’s next major push.

According to Cory Hays of BodySlam.net, Vaquer is currently the internal favorite to win the upcoming Battle Royal at WWE Evolution 2, set to take place on July 13th. The winner of the match will earn a Women’s World Championship opportunity at Clash at Paris, WWE’s international PLE scheduled for later this summer.

While WWE’s plans are always subject to change, the report suggests that officials are strongly considering Vaquer for a high-profile elevation, marking what would be the biggest push of her WWE career to date.

Vaquer signed with WWE last year following her standout performances in CMLL and NJPW Strong. She made her in-ring debut on NXT and has since appeared across multiple brands, quickly earning praise from fans and management alike.

As of this writing, no competitors have officially been announced for the Evolution 2 Battle Royal, though an update is expected on the July 4th episode of SmackDown.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for further updates as the Evolution 2 card continues to develop.