Spoiler: WWE Legend Returns At SmackDown Taping, Evolution Title Match Set

A major match has been confirmed for WWE Evolution 2, as WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus made her return during the July 4th edition of Friday Night SmackDown, which was taped this past Monday (June 30).

Stratus confronted WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, and the segment ended with a championship match being made official for the all-women’s Evolution premium live event on Sunday, July 13.

This will be Stratus’s first appearance on WWE programming since March. Reports had recently indicated that a return was imminent, with WWE reportedly eager to include her in the Evolution lineup to add star power to the event.

Stratus and Stratton previously teamed up earlier this year at Elimination Chamber, where they faced Nia Jax and Candice LeRae. Now, they will meet on opposite sides of the ring with Stratton’s championship on the line.

The July 4th episode of SmackDown will also mark the show’s return to a two-hour format, ending its run of three-hour episodes that began earlier this year. Click here for complete WWE SmackDown spoilers.