Backstage News On Roman Reigns Angle With Brock Lesnar At Madison Square Garden

As PWMania.com previously reported, Brock Lesnar was attacked by Roman Reigns during this past Saturday’s WWE live event at Madison Square Garden to set up their Wrestlemania 38 match.

Lesnar was busted open and blood is usually not allowed in WWE but it appears that the company made an exception for this angle. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following:

“Reigns then hit Lesnar with the ring steps and Lesnar juiced, which is usually a no-no but this is Lesnar, in a WrestleMania angle and also in an attempt to rebuild attendance at the arena that means the most to Vince McMahon due to history.”

The Instagram video of Reigns’ attack on Lesnar now has the most views for any WWE video uploaded to the platform. As of Friday morning, the Instagram video has 5.4 million views and the YouTube video has 4.8 million views.