Late WWE RAW Spoilers & Backstage News For Tonight’s Show In Hartford, CT.

WWE returns to the XL Center in Hartford, CT. this evening for this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

Fightful Select is reporting the following items are scheduled for the show:

WWE Raw Lineup

* Natalya vs. IYO SKY Queen of the Ring First Round

* Zoey Stark vs. Ivy Nile Queen of the Ring First Round

* Lyra Valkyria vs. Dakota Kai Queen of the Ring First Round

* Jey Uso vs. Finn Balor King of the Ring First Round

* Ricochet vs. Ilja Dragunov King of the Ring First Round

* Gunther vs. Sheamus King of the Ring First Round

WWE Raw Backstage News & Spoilers

* The Judgment Day are expected to start off the show.

* The rundown was on display at ringside throughout the day.

* “Main Event” Jey Uso is scheduled to replace Drew McIntyre, at least per internal listings.

* Gunther vs. Sheamus was listed as the main event.

* Several new draftees and the NXT callups are at tonight’s show.

* Rey Mysterio vs. Kofi Kingston was moved off of the show.