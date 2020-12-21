Backstage News On Roman Reigns’ Status Following WWE TLC

There was some social media concern over WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns after he was seen favoring his shoulder at the end of his brutal WWE TLC win over Kevin Owens, but word from backstage is that he is OK.

It was noted that Reigns was fine after the match when he returned backstage to the Gorilla Position, according to Fightful Select.

When a source was asked if Reigns was actually hurt or just working to sell the match, they responded, “Roman’s just good at his job.”

Stay tuned for more on Reigns and Owens coming out of WWE TLC.