Backstage News On Sasha Banks and Bayley Breaking Up

While there was speculation that WWE delayed the Sasha Banks and Bayley split because Summerslam was no longer taking place in Sasha’s hometown of Boston, it’s believed that the two working well as a team was a factor. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following:

“I know why they did the breakup because that was always the plan, [the plan] was to do the breakup, and they kept moving it back and kept moving it back. But they were so good together, they kept moving it back.”

