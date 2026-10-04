Backstage News On Scorpio Sky’s AEW Contract Status

As previously reported by PWMania.com, Scorpio Sky’s AEW contract is set to expire sometime this month.

According to Fightful Select, as of All Out 2026, Sky has not signed a new deal with the company. There has been no indication of whether discussions have taken place between the two parties, if Sky is interested in re-signing, or if he might consider signing with a different promotion.

Sky has been with All Elite Wrestling since its inception and is recognized as the inaugural AEW World Tag Team Champion, winning the title alongside Frankie Kazarian in October 2019. He is also a two-time AEW TNT Champion.

Despite his activity in Ring of Honor, Sky has had limited appearances on AEW television in recent years. His most recent match for the promotion was at the Revolution 2026 Zero Hour, where he participated in a 21-Man Blackjack Battle Royal for the AEW National Championship. Sky also competed at the latest ROH TV taping, where he defeated Main Man Oro in singles competition.