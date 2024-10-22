Backstage News On Shinsuke Nakamura’s Return To WWE TV

It appears that an absent WWE star will be returning to television for the company.

Shinsuke Nakamura has not worked a television match since April 22nd, when he defeated Sheamus on WWE Raw. Since then, he has worked dark and house show matches. He last worked the European tour in late August, prior to Bash’s appearance in Berlin.

WWE reportedly had no creative plans for him on television and did not use him. It was recently announced that Nakamura will face Ulka Sasaki on January 1, 2025.

According to PWInsider.com, Nakamura is expected to attend this Friday’s SmackDown event in Brooklyn, New York. WWE will broadcast a live episode on Friday night before taping next week’s Crown Jewel go-home episode of SmackDown.

As of this writing, it is unclear what the company has planned for him.