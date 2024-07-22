Backstage News On Tamina’s WWE Status

Since the Main Event taping on February 27, 2023, when Tamina was defeated by Michin, she has not competed in any WWE matches. According to Fightful Select, Tamina continued to appear backstage at television events on occasion, but she is now thought to have been missing for months.

Tamina was reportedly removed from WWE’s internal roster, but Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com stated, “For those who have asked about online stories making the rounds that Tamina has been pulled from the WWE roster, we are told that as of 11 AM this morning, she is listed internally in the company’s MISC. section.”

Fightful reports, “Even though she was drafted to Smackdown in 2023, we were told there were never plans for her since. She does not have a brand listed on WWE’s official site. Those that Fightful spoke with said it would not be surprising to see her remain a part of WWE in some capacity and that she was long seen as a locker room leader and mother.”

Given her popularity and connection to The Rock, it is not surprising that she works behind the scenes for the company.

Tamina made her WWE television debut in 2010, alongside Jimmy and Jey Uso.