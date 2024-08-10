Backstage News On The Young Bucks’ Lack Of AEW TV Time Heading Into All In

Following the Blood & Guts battle, the Young Bucks vs. AEW storyline has cooled off, and some fans have taken issue with Matt and Nick Jackson for not participating in additional AEW events this summer.

While addressing this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Bryan Alvarez mentioned that Matt and Nick Jackson’s current AEW deal has them working restricted dates, and the reason they are not on TV is because they have not received a call to appear on other shows.

Alvarez stated, “I gotta say this because I know people have taken this out on the Bucks. Listen everybody, you think that Young Bucks book their own stuff? They don’t.

If you’re upset about The Young Bucks not being on TV — if you’re upset about the Bucks not defending their tag team titles, there is one person that you can be upset at and that’s Tony Khan. Because whatever contract they signed, it was for X number of dates, and he has not wanted to pay them. Maybe he’s got some plan for the end of the year or they used a bunch of dates at the beginning of the year. I don’t know what it is, but it’s not The Young Bucks deciding ‘Hey we’re gonna take the summer off and not defend our tag team titles’.

It’s like Brock Lesnar. Remember when people got mad at Brock for never showing up? Like somehow Brock was calling the shots. It’s like he had X number of dates. They didn’t want to pay him for extended periods of time, so they told him to stay home and he farmed and he drank whole milk and then when they wanted him they called him and he came back to work. That’s exactly what the Bucks will do when they get the call.”

The Bucks have wrestled 16 matches this year.

