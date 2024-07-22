Backstage News On Three Stars Possibly Levelling WWE

Three WWE stars appear to be leaving the company, and at least one may surprise you.

According to @HashtagPWN (which we highly recommend you follow), former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, MVP, and Tamina are no longer on the internal company roster. According to FightFul Select, Lashley’s contract expires soon.

Lashley hasn’t accomplished much since WrestleMania. During WrestleMania weekend, Lashley stated that he was looking forward to bigger things in the company and believed he had another World Title run in him. MVP recently complained on Instagram about the company’s failure to deliver The Hurt Business as promised. Tamina hasn’t been featured in a major storyline in a while.

Now, if they’re done with WWE, will TNA and AEW be interested? We may find out soon. Wrestlers with expiring contracts can sign elsewhere as soon as their deal expires.