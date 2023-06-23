Backstage News On Tommaso Ciampa’s WWE RAW Return, Original Plans For Seth Rollins

On Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, Tommaso Ciampa made his big return by answering The Miz’s open challenge and winning the match.

Seth Rollins was set to defend his World Heavyweight Title in an open challenge on RAW. Instead, he was attacked by Finn Balor, who challenged Rollins for the championship at the Money in the Bank PLE on July 1st.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Vince McMahon changed a lot about this show because he felt the Rollins-Balor program needed more heat, which is why they did the attack angle.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, WWE originally planned to have Ciampa answer the open challenge, with Rollins and Ciampa getting a lot of time. That was, however, “changed multiple times over the weekend prior and a few hours before the show.”

Internally, the match was listed as TBA before being changed to the Rollins attack and Ciampa vs. Miz. The reported added, “We haven’t heard that it was so Ciampa wouldn’t lose his first match back, as there was a plan in order that would have been a non-finish.”

WWE is still working on reuniting Ciampa and Johnny Gargano as DIY, which has been heavily teased on television.