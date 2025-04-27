Seth Rollins Opens Up About Constantly Reinventing Himself In WWE

While appearing at WWE World during WrestleMania 41 week, Seth Rollins opened up about the ongoing challenge of reinventing himself throughout his WWE career.

Rollins admitted that part of the drive to evolve comes from sensing when a change is needed:

“Well, I get bored too, you know. Yeah, I mean, but we do, you can feel it. It’s a sense that you get after doing it for so many years. It’s not necessarily boredom, but you get that vibe like, oh, man, I want to freshen this up. I want to do something new, I want to change my look, I want to change my tone. I want to change the way I do this or do that. The way I interact with certain characters, the way I interact with the audience.”

Rollins explained how the process of change involves taking creative risks and committing fully to new ideas:

“And then you sort of just start putting stuff out there, whatever you think might stick, and you got to commit to it. And then you see what the feedback is. The entrance theme is a great example. That was something that I never really imagined that it would get the response that it has. And the fact that people sing it like crazy every single night, still years later, is something that I wouldn’t have assumed when I put it together. I just thought it was a cool song, and it kind of fit the vibe of what I was going for.”

Rollins emphasized that the interaction between performer and audience is crucial in shaping the evolution of his character:

“This character kind of started as a bad guy, but at some point it just took on a life of its own, and that had nothing to do with what I was doing. That was just you guys responding to me. And so now we’re in a different space. It’s a synergy between a performer and his audience to see what you guys want, and then what I can give to you. So I love that process. I love that collaborative, artistic vibe, to try to get the best.”

He concluded by stating that the continual drive to improve keeps him motivated year after year:

“It brings the best out of me to face what my weaknesses are and try to improve and reinvent and to get better every year that I’m in WWE.”

