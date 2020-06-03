Backstage News On Treatment Of Performance Center Trainees At WWE Tapings

It was previously reported that the WWE Performance Center trainees had to endure long (9 to 10 hour) sessions while standing around as “fans” for the recent TV tapings.

Due to the fatigue of the trainees, someone actually got on the house P.A. system and instructed them to be more enthusiastic, Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com is reporting. It was added that “one source described it as a parent talking down to a child.”

It was also noted that the trainees were kept separate from the talent performing on the shows.

Fightful.com is reporting that the Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream for NXT Takeover: In Your House match was taped outside but there was a delay in the filming process:

“The recruits were asked to show up at 7, but the downpour in the area kept delaying things. As it turns out, most were waiting around until midnight before they actually filmed the In Your House match.”

The trainees reportedly only got time to sit during the match breaks.

