Sheamus Deletes Comment About GUNTHER Ahead Of Their WWE King Of The Ring Match

Sheamus will face former Intercontinental champion Gunther in a King of the Ring tournament match this Monday on WWE RAW. To hype up the match, Sheamus wrote the following message on Twitter/X:

“I made you. I will break you. Your weak empire is falling apart.. @VinciWWE call me.”

Sheamus later made a comment about Gunther being similar to German dictator Adolf Hitler but then deleted his message. This is what Sheamus wrote:

“Hmmm.. an Austrian with a funny haircut, has a thing for military style coats, proclaims superiority over others, hangs out with Germans and betrays his Italian ally.. 🤨”