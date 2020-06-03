Possible Female NXT Call-Up To The Main WWE Roster Revealed

In addition to Matt Riddle and Dominik Dijakovic, Chelsea Green is another NXT star that will possibly be joining the WWE main roster in the near future, Louis Dangoor of WrestleTalk.com is reporting.

It appears that Green splitting up with Robert Stone on last week’s NXT was done because Green is expected to be called up by herself.

Dangoor also noted the following:

“Our sources also told us that teaming Green with Charlotte Flair on this week’s NXT and giving her team the win was part of “putting her over” ahead of a likely call-up in the near future to bolster the women’s division.”

