Tonight’s WWE RAW Shaping Up To Be A Historic Event

Tonight’s WWE Raw from Hartford, CT, at the XL Center will be special for several reasons.

First, it will be the fallout edition of Raw from last Saturday’s Backlash France premium live event, which saw Cody Rhodes retain the Undisputed WWE Title over AJ Styles in the main event. It also saw the continuation of a babyface Damian Priest’s tease, as he retained the World Title over Jey Uso with the unexpected help of The Judgment Day.

Raw will also include the buildup to the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, which will have their finals at the themed PLE later this month. WWE has announced several first-round matches for the tournaments airing tonight on Raw.

The bouts include the following:

– WWE Queen of the Ring First-Round Match: Zoey Stark vs. Ivy Nile

– WWE Queen of the Ring First-Round Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Zelina Vega

– WWE Queen of the Ring First-Round Match: Lyra Valkyria vs. Asuka

– WWE Queen of the Ring First-Round Match: IYO SKY vs. Natalya

– WWE King of the Ring First-Round Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Finn Balor

– WWE King of the Ring First-Round Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Rey Mysterio

– WWE King of the Ring First-Round Match: Ricochet vs. Ilja Dragunov

– WWE King of the Ring First-Round Match: Gunther vs. Sheamus

According to WrestleVotes, Raw has one of the most heavily advertised lineups in its history.

WrestleVotes stated, “Tonight’s RAW is intriguing on several levels, with the ‘new’ rosters locked in as well as the start of the King/Queen of the Ring tournaments. Also, a trivia note for this evenings RAW: It’s believed that with 8 announced matches, tonight’s show is featuring one of the largest advertised cards in the 31-year history of the program.”