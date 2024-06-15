Backstage News On Upcoming Championship Match For Cody Rhodes

It was reported on the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Solo Sikoa, The Bloodline’s current Tribal Chief, could potentially be a future challenger to reigning Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.

Sikoa and Rhodes’ feud began at WrestleMania 39 when Sikoa spiked Rhodes, costing him the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns. Rhodes has already defeated Sikoa in a singles match in the past, but things could turn out differently this time around now that Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa are in Sikoa’s corner.