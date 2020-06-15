Backstage News On Vince McMahon Changing A Finish At WWE Backlash

As PWMania.com previously reported, creative changes were reportedly made to the WWE Backlash PPV event following Paul Heyman’s departure as Creative Director of RAW.

One of the changes made to the show was apparently the finish of Asuka vs. Nia Jax. Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com noted the following:

“The impression that I’ve been given… I believe that the original finish was Asuka was gonna pin Nia and for whatever reason, they decided I guess on the day of the show to do a double count out instead.”

The current speculation is that Asuka will face Nia Jax in a rematch at Extreme Rules and then face Charlotte at Summerslam.