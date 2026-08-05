Backstage News On Why MLW Moved Its October Show From The 2300 Arena

As previously reported by PWMania.com, Major League Wrestling (MLW) has decided to relocate its October TV tapings from Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena to Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. MLW asserts that the 2300 Arena has breached their agreement.

According to Fightful Select, the 2300 Arena operates its own box office system that controls ticket sales and payouts for events held at the venue. Furthermore, the venue is required to pay event organizers within days after an event. MLW last held its TV tapings at the 2300 Arena in mid-June. The wrestling promotion is reportedly exploring legal options against the venue and is likely to pursue them.

While the report does not explicitly state it, the dispute appears to stem from the 2300 Arena’s failure to pay MLW its share of ticket sales from the June tapings. This issue has allegedly occurred between the 2300 Arena and other promotions, such as NJPW and Ring of Honor (ROH), during the time when ROH was owned by Sinclair.