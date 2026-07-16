Report: Joe Dombrowski Re-Signs With MLW

According to Fightful Select, Joe Dombrowski has re-signed with Major League Wrestling (MLW), securing a new contract as the company’s play-by-play commentator. The report highlights that by retaining Dombrowski, MLW is investing in the continuity of its broadcasts.

As of now, there are no additional details regarding the terms or duration of Dombrowski’s new contract.

Dombrowski joined MLW in October 2021 and provides commentary for MLW Fusion, which airs weekly alongside Tom Lawlor. MLW Fusion can be watched on MLW’s YouTube channel at 6:05 PM ET on Saturday nights, as well as on beIN Sports and NJPW World.