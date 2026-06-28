Bishop Dyer’s Future Uncertain After MLW Contract Twist

During the latest episode of MLW Fusion, Major League Wrestling insider Rich Bocchini reported that contract negotiations between Bishop Dyer and the promotion have encountered a significant roadblock due to a contract dispute.

According to the report, Dyer is believed to have hired a “notorious agent” and is allegedly playing “hardball” in his efforts to negotiate a new deal. His demands reportedly include a $190,000 Range Rover, a signing bonus for the vehicle, and a $ 2,000-per-night hotel suite. A decision regarding Dyer’s future is expected to be announced during next week’s episode of Fusion.

Currently, Dyer is one-half of the MLW World Tag Team Champions, alongside Donovan Dijak. Their reign has lasted 367 days so far. Dyer has been heavily rumored to be returning to WWE over the past few months; he was part of WWE from 2012 to 2024.