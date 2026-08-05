MLW Relocates October Event Following 2300 Arena Dispute

Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that they will be relocating their event originally scheduled for October at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena. According to the promotion, the 2300 Arena violated its agreement regarding the event.

The announcement reads, “Important Update: Due to the 2300 Arena’s breach of its agreement with Major League Wrestling, MLW has made the difficult decision to relocate its October event from the venue. Ticket holders should contact the 2300 Arena box office immediately to request a full refund. We explored every reasonable option to keep this event in the Philadelphia area, but given the late timing, securing a suitable replacement venue was simply not possible. MLW sincerely apologizes to our Philadelphia fans for this unfortunate situation. We appreciate your support and look forward to announcing our return to Philadelphia at another venue as soon as possible.”

Major League Wrestling conducted TV tapings for Fusion at the 2300 Arena earlier in June.