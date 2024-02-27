Backstage News On Why Piper Niven Has Been Off WWE TV

Wrestlers will inevitably suffer injuries in the course of their careers, regardless of the promotion or style they represent.

That is the case for Piper Niven, who signed with WWE in 2017 after competing in the Mae Young Classic two years prior. She was part of NXT UK before joining the main roster in 2021, where she was paired with Eva Marie and changed her name to Doudrop.

She later returned to the Niven name last year, under Triple H’s creative leadership. Niven is a former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion who was paired with Chelsea Green in the midst of her title reign after Sonya Deville suffered an injury. They lost their titles to Kayden Carter and Katana Chance on Raw.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Niven suffered a hand injury in the last month and has been absent since. The internal fear was of a broken hand.

Her most recent match took place earlier this month during a Main Event taping. We wish Niven speedy recovery.