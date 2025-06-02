Shelton Benjamin Explains Why He Thrives As A Heel Over A Babyface

AEW World Tag Team Champion and Hurt Syndicate member Shelton Benjamin appeared on the Energis podcast to discuss various topics, including why he performed better as a heel than as a face in WWE.

Benjamin said, “Surprisingly, I was better at being a bad guy. I flip-flopped back and forth, but if you ask me what I prefer – I prefer being a bad guy. It’s for one simple reason – it’s much easier to tick people off than to make them happy. It makes it so much more fun for me.”

On some wrestlers doing well at switching from heel to face like Steve Austin:

“Some guys are so good at being bad guys that the bad guy turns into the good guy. Stone Cold Steve Austin, if you look at everything he does, he’s a bad guy. But people love him. So because people love him, he’s the bad guy that everyone is rooting for.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.