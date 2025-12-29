Tony Khan Explains Why AEW Signed Hyan And Maya World

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan participated in the Worlds End post-show media scrum, where he discussed various topics, including his reasons for signing Hyan and Maya World to contracts with the company.

Khan said, “They’ve been doing a fantastic job. Hyan and Maya World came in and have delivered time after time, and put on great matches. Everybody in the locker room really respects them. They bring something great to the roster. I thought Hyan and Maya World would make a great addition to the roster. Every experience I’ve had with them individually and as a team has been positive.”

On their Worlds End match:

“They had a great match again on the Zero Hour. Julia Hart, the former TBS Champion, and the hometown [star] Skye Blue picked up the win. And I thought that was great, but I also thought that Hyan and Maya World had been a real positive. So I thought on a positive note to end the year of 2025 with so many great things in AEW, they’ve been a great thing. And [I] wanted to make it official that Hyan and Maya World are both All Elite.”

You can check out Khan’s comments in the video below.

