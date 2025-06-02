Karrion Kross Opens Up On WWE WrestleMania 41 Rumors

WWE star Karrion Kross recently appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show, where he discussed several topics. He mentioned that no one ever informed him that he was a candidate to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41, even though fans were actively campaigning for him to take on that role.

Kross said, “It was only ever something that was tracking online. No one at any point ever said ‘You were in the running.’ Randy’s one of the greatest of all time and as badly as I want to be in the ring with him, I’d never be so condescending to go up to them and be like ‘How about me?’”

On if Joe Hendry was the right choice:

“Yes…For one, I’m very proud of Joe. He’s been ready to go in the capacity that he’s in and people have stared a hole through the guy like he doesn’t even exist, and that’s brutal. Like as a human being, when that’s happening…For everything that show needed, it was the right call.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.